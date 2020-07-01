PUBG Mobile Lite: Season 14 winner pass end date

The much-awaited Season 14 of PUBG Mobile Lite will be released soon.

This article talks about the new season's winner pass and related details.

Winner pass Season 14 end date

PUBG Mobile Lite is immensely-popular among players, and has over 100 million downloads in just a span of around a year on Google Play Store, underlining its popularity.

Season 14 of PUBG Mobile Lite has arrived, bringing many new exclusive items like skins, emotes and costume sets. Players crave these incredible items and one of the great ways to get them is the winner pass.

What is the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

The winner pass is a tier-based reward system similar to the royale pass in PUBG Mobile. Players are expected to complete daily as well as challenge missions to obtain WP points, which in turn increases their rank. There are various rewards available at various ranks. There is also a free version of the winner pass, which gives a limited reward to players.

When will the Season 14 winner pass end?

The Season 14 winner pass will end on 30th July 2020. So, players have almost 30 days to complete all 30 levels.

What is the price of the winner pass?

The winner pass Elite and Elite Plus

Players can upgrade to Winner Pass Elite or Winner Pass Elite Plus for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

If a player that holds the Winner Pass Elite reaches level 30, he/she will receive the 280 BC back. So, it is almost a win-win situation.

PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.18.0 beta is out, and there are new features that are currently being tested before they get added to the game. The update is likely to land around 25th of July, which also marks the first anniversary of PUBG Mobile Lite.

