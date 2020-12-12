PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass start date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the renowned battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. It has amassed a massive player base since its release over a year ago. Like its bigger version, the game provides users with various costumes and skins.

The Winner Pass (WP) is one way for players to attain such items. It is one of the most desirable assets, and every month, a new WP is released. This article looks at the release date of the next Winner Pass, i.e., Season 20, in PUBG Mobile Lite.

When will the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 20 Winner Pass start?

The current Winner Pass

The ongoing Winner Pass will end on 30th December 2020, after which the WP section will get locked, and users won’t be able to claim the rewards. The Season 20 Winner Pass will be rolled out on 1st January 2021 and introduce a new set of items for the players.

Cost

The price of Season 20 Winner Pass is expected to remain the same. Users can purchase two paid variants - Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus - for 280 BC and 800 BC, respectively.

Rewards

Here are some leaked rewards that might feature in the upcoming WP:

The two-seat motorcycle (Image via Indian Gaming / YouTube)

The Skulls Finish for airplanes (Image via Indian Gaming / YouTube)

Players can check out this video for further leaks of the Winner Pass:

How to upgrade the Winner Pass

Gamers can follow these steps to upgrade to the next winner pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: They can open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: The Winner Pass will open up, and they have to press the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Users can select the respective variant and click on the purchase option below it.

