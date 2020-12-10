PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 Update Season 19 (Global version): APK+OBB download links

The much-awaited PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update was rolled out a few weeks ago. It brought multiple new features to the game, including the Winter Festival, Universal Marker feature, Winter Castle, and more.

If players haven't downloaded the streamlined game yet, they can directly download it from Google Play Store or use the game's APK file, which is available on the official website.

This article provides players with a step-by-step guide on how to download the 0.20.0 using the APK file present on PUBG Mobile lite's website.

(Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game)

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 using the APK+OBB file

To install the PUBG Mobile 0.20.0 update, players do not need the OBB file; only the APK file will suffice.

The size of the APK file is 575 MB, so players must ensure that there is sufficient free storage available on their device before downloading the file.

Follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 update using APK file:

Step 1: Visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite, and press the download button on the top-right corner of the screen.

Step 2: A drop-down menu appears on the screen. Click on the APK download button.

Step 3: Enable the 'Install from Unknown Source' option if it hasn't been enabled previously. Players can enable it by navigating through Settings > Safety and Privacy > Allow Installation from Unknown Sources.

Step 4: Locate and install the APK file.

After the installation is complete, players can enjoy PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.0 global version.

If players encounter an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can consider re-downloading the files and following the steps mentioned above again.

