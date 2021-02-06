PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a scaled-back version of PUBG Mobile, deliberately aimed at players with low-end smartphones. The game is pretty much the same as the original version.
PUBG Mobile Lite has a Winner Pass equivalent to that of the PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass. Players can earn a range of prizes by increasing their Winner XP by completing daily missions and challenges.
The Winner Pass usually refreshes at the beginning of every month, meaning a new season begins on the first day of each month.
End date of PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 21 Winner Pass
Season 21's Winner Pass began on February 1st and will end on February 28th.
At the end of the season, the Winner Pass section of PUBG Mobile Lite will be closed, and players will no longer be able to obtain any prizes. The WP allows players to rank up to a maximum level of 30.
As the players progress through the rank tiers, they gradually accumulate prizes that are available in each rank tier.
It is most likely that Season 22's Winner Pass will begin on March 1st. As usual, players can buy the Elite Upgrade version of the pass for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.
The Winner Pass is also available for free to all players, but it does not offer as many prizes as the paid variants.
All free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21
Players can check out the video above for insights into some of the reward leaks for the Season 22 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.
Published 06 Feb 2021, 10:35 IST