PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a scaled-back version of PUBG Mobile, deliberately aimed at players with low-end smartphones. The game is pretty much the same as the original version.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a Winner Pass equivalent to that of the PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass. Players can earn a range of prizes by increasing their Winner XP by completing daily missions and challenges.

The Winner Pass usually refreshes at the beginning of every month, meaning a new season begins on the first day of each month.

Also read: PUBG Mobile vs COD Mobile: Which game's system requirements are better for low-end phones?

End date of PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 21 Winner Pass

Season 21's Winner Pass began on February 1st and will end on February 28th.

At the end of the season, the Winner Pass section of PUBG Mobile Lite will be closed, and players will no longer be able to obtain any prizes. The WP allows players to rank up to a maximum level of 30.

As the players progress through the rank tiers, they gradually accumulate prizes that are available in each rank tier.

It is most likely that Season 22's Winner Pass will begin on March 1st. As usual, players can buy the Elite Upgrade version of the pass for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Advertisement

The Winner Pass is also available for free to all players, but it does not offer as many prizes as the paid variants.

All free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

WP 1: 500 BP

WP 2: 50 Silver

Advertisement

WP 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 5: Precious Snowflake Hat

WP 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

WP 9: 65 Silver

Advertisement

WP 10: Mission Card (Season 21)

WP 12: Precious Snowflake Shoes

WP 14: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 15: Precious Snowflake Bottoms

Advertisement

WP 17: 120 Silver

Players can check out the video above for insights into some of the reward leaks for the Season 22 Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB in 2021