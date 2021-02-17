PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a lighter version of PUBG Mobile and was made for players with low-end smartphones.

PUBG Mobile Lite has a Winner Pass which is similar to the Royale Pass in PUBG Mobile. Players can obtain a range of prizes by increasing their Winner Pass XP while completing regular missions and challenges. They can reach a maximum WP tier level of 30 in the game.

The end date of PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 21 Winner Pass

Season 21's Winner Pass kicked off in the first week of February 2021 and will end between February 28th - March 1st, 2021.

Once Season 21 concludes, the Winner Pass section of PUBG Mobile Lite will not be accessible, and players will not be able to collect any rewards during this time.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 Winner Pass will probably begin between March 1st - March 3rd, 2021. Players can purchase the Elite Upgrade of the pass for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 21 Winner Pass

Here are the WP rewards of the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass:

WP 1: 500 BP

WP 2: 50 Silver

WP 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 5: Precious Snowflake Hat

WP 9: 65 Silver

WP 17: 120 Silver

Players can also get other exclusive items and rewards from the paid variants of the Winner Pass.

How to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

Players can follow the steps below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Players need to run PUBG Mobile Lite and click on the "WP" icon present on the main menu.

They then need to tap on the "Upgrade" option. The two paid options of the pass will appear on the screen.

Players can choose the required option and click on the button located below it. The respective amount of BC will be deducted, and the purchase will be confirmed.

