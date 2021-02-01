PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update (Season 21): APK download link for worldwide users

PUBG Mobile Lite is the toned-down version of the popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile.

The game only requires 600 MB of free space and 1 GB of RAM to run and is made for players with low-end devices.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

Updates are often introduced to PUBG Mobile Lite, bringing a variety of new features to enhance the overall gaming experience for players.

Today, i.e., 1st February 2021, the Season 21 Winner Pass has begun, and players have an opportunity to get numerous exclusive cosmetic items.

This article provides a step-by-step guide on how players can download the latest 0.20.1 version of PUBG Mobile Lite on their Android device via the APK file of the game.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite Season 21 Winner Pass: Release time, leaked free rewards, and more

Advertisement

Downloading PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 Global version update (Season 21) via APK file

Note: The size of the APK file is 575 MB. Players must ensure that they have enough storage space available on their device before downloading the game. The size of the in-game update will also vary depending on the device of the users.

Players who have the older version (0.20.0) of PUBG Mobile Lite can directly update to the latest version in-game. Meanwhile, those who do not have the 0.20.0 variant can download it before updating to the 0.20.1 version.

Players can follow the steps given below to download the latest PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version using the APK file:

Step 1: Players first have to visit the official website of PUBG Mobile Lite. The link to the site is given below:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Step 2: They should then click on the ‘Download APK’ option. The download for the APK file will soon begin.

Step 3: Players should next enable the ‘Install from Unknown Source’ option if it hasn’t been done previously.

Advertisement

Step 4: They must locate and install the APK file.

Gear up for Payload 2.0! 💪



Catch all the action on PUBG MOBILE LITE! pic.twitter.com/Wamn2xAh5D — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) November 22, 2020

After the in-game patches are complete, players can enjoy the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.20.1 version on their Android devices.

Also Read: PUBG Mobile Lite players in India yet to know fate with no plans announced yet