PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 start date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is the lighter version of PUBG Mobile and was designed for players using low-end smartphones.

The Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite is similar to PUBG Mobile's Royale Pass. Players can win hordes of prizes by advancing through daily tasks and challenges.

The Winner Pass generally renews at the start of every month.

PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 22 start date revealed

Season 21 of PUBG Mobile Lite will conclude on February 28th. Upon its conclusion, players will not be able to obtain anything from the Winner Pass. The rewards section will be locked until the new season begins.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 22 is expected to begin on March 1st, 2021.

It is believed that the cost of the Winner Pass will stay the same. Players can get the Elite Upgrade for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Free rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21

Here are some of the rewards that players can get in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 21:

WP 1: 500 BP

WP 2: 50 Silver

WP 3: 2x EXP Card 1-Hour

WP 5: Precious Snowflake Hat

WP 7: 2x BP Card 1-Hour

WP 9: 65 Silver

There are several other Elite Upgrade rewards that players can earn this Season (21).

How to upgrade the Winner Pass

Players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the Winner Pass:

Step 1: Players must first open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap the ‘WP’ icon.

Step 2: They should then click on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: Players can select the desired variant and click on the purchase option below it. A dialog box will appear, prompting confirmation of the purchase.

