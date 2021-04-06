PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 end date revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite is a streamlined version of the popular mobile battle royale title, PUBG Mobile. This version has reduced device requirements, as well as a smaller lobby and map size, to provide players with low-end devices with a smooth gaming experience.

Just like the original game, PUBG Mobile Lite releases a new Winner Pass or WP every month. Season 23 of the Winner Pass is currently ongoing in the mobile battle royale title.

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 end date

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 ends on April 30

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 Winner Pass began on April 1 and is set to end on April 30. Once it ends, the WP section will get locked, and players will not be able to collect any rewards.

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass will begin on May 1 and will bring a new set of rewards for players.

As always, two paid versions of the pass will be available. Players can purchase the Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC and the Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Leaked Rewards

Players can check out the following video to learn more about the leaked rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 24:

How to upgrade Winner Pass

After the PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass is released, players can follow the steps given below to upgrade the old WP to the new one:

Step 1: Players must open PUBG Mobile Lite and tap on the ‘WP’ icon located on the right side of the screen.

Step 2: The Winner Pass will open up. Players should click on the ‘Upgrade’ button.

Step 3: The two paid variants of the pass will appear on the screen. Players can choose the desired option and press the button below it to confirm the purchase.

