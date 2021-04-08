PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 start date and time revealed

PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass Season 23 commenced on April 1, 2021. The new season has brought in various rewards, including cosmetic items, vehicles, weapon skins, etc.

Players can easily earn these rewards after upgrading their Winner Pass. As the current Season 23 of the Winner Pass is already underway, players are excited about the upcoming Winner Pass Season 24.

This article shares the start date and time of the upcoming Winner Pass Season 24 of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Read: PUBG ban: When were PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite banned in India for the first time?

PUBG Mobile Lite Season 24 Winner Pass

As mentioned earlier, PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23 began on the first week of this month and will end on April 30, 2021.

After Season 23 of PUBG Mobile Lite's Winner Pass section closes on April 30, 2021, players will not receive any rewards until the commencement of the next season.

The next season, Season 24 Winner Pass of PUBG Mobile Lite, will begin on May 1, 2021, at 7:30 AM (IST).

As always, players can purchase an Elite Pass Upgrade for 280 BC and an Elite Upgrade Plus for 800 BC.

Advertisement

Free WP rewards in PUBG Mobile Lite's Season 23 Winner Pass

Here are some of the free rewards that players can earn in PUBG Mobile Lite Season 23:

WP Rank 1: 500 BP

500 BP

WP Rank 2: 50 Silver

50 Silver

WP Rank 3: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

Advertisement

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 5: Danger Games Headgear

Danger Games Headgear

WP Rank 7: 2x BP card: 1-Hour

2x BP card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 9: 65 Silver

65 Silver

WP Rank 10: Mission Card (Season 23)

Advertisement

Mission Card (Season 23)

WP Rank 12: Danger Games Mask

Danger Games Mask

WP Rank 14: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

WP Rank 15: The Fool Parachute

The Fool Parachute

WP Rank 17: 120 Silver

Advertisement

120 Silver

How can players upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite?

Players should follow the steps given below to upgrade the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite:

Step 1: Users must click on the "WP" icon located on the right-hand side of the main screen of PUBG Mobile Lite.

Step 2: Players should then click on the "Upgrade Pass" option and select the desired variant.

Step 3: A pop-up will appear; users can click on the "Ok" button to confirm the purchase.

Also read: 5 best games like PUBG Mobile Lite under 500 MB in 2021