PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass release date, time, leaked rewards, and more

PUBG Mobile Lite features a comprehensive range of cosmetic items, and the Winner Pass is among the ways players can get their hands on such products.

The Season 24 pass has drawn to an end, and fans are excited about the arrival of the latest one. Like all previous passes, it would bring in loads of exclusive rewards, such as costumes and skins.

This article recaps all details of the PUBG Mobile Lite Winner Pass Season 25, including release date, time, price, and more.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Lite players elated as Battlegrounds Mobile India confirmed to be compatible with low-end Android devices

Details about PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass

Release date and time

The Season 24 Winner Pass ended on May 30th

Each season of the Winner Pass lasts a month in PUBG Mobile Lite, and as mentioned above, the Season 24 pass has concluded. Therefore, users cannot access the WP section in-game to complete missions.

They will encounter this message when they press the WP icon:

"This season's Winner Pass has ended. A new season will begin soon."

The PUBG Mobile Lite Season 25 Winner Pass will be made available on June 1st, i.e., tomorrow. The expected time for its arrival is around 7:30 AM IST (+5:30 UTC).

Price

Different paid versions of the Winner Pass in PUBG Mobile Lite

There are two paid variants of the pass in PUBG Mobile Lite: Elite Upgrade and Elite Upgrade Plus. The former comes at a price tag of 280 BC, while the latter will set users back by 800 BC.

Leaked rewards

The following are a few leaked rewards that might feature in the next Winner Pass:

Fire Breather AKM (Image via 9DS ARMY / YouTube)

Ninja Kitty Set (Image via 9DS ARMY / YouTube)

Neko Sakura Speedboat (Image via 9DS ARMY / YouTube)

Ninja Kitty Backpack (Image via 9DS ARMY / YouTube)

Puppy Love Helment (Image via 9DS ARMY / YouTube)

Users can view this video to learn more about the leaked items:

(Note: These are mere leaks, and they may or may not be released in the actual Winner Pass)

Also read: Best PUBG Mobile Lite sensitivity settings for accurate headshots and faster movement: A step-by-step guide