PUBG Mobile Lite YouTuber urges publisher to bring back the game by relaunching a new version

PUBG Mobile Lite YouTuber has urged the publishers to bring back streamlined titles in India by launching a new version.

Gaming Duniya YouTuber has asked fellow players to unite and requested the developers release a particular version for the Indian audience. He has close to 360k subscribers.

Indian PUBG Mobile Lite players have been mainly in the dark regarding the game's future since its ban. However, after the Battlegrounds Mobile India announcement, one of the essential questions that has cropped up is whether there will be a toned-down version.

PUBG Mobile Lite YouTuber urges publishers to launch a new version of the game

Krafton is yet to announce a low-end version that has agitated the game's audience in India. The YouTuber tweeted,

"Features of Pubg mobile lite are really good and it has a huge potential of growth, many people have invested their money into the game. The developers should understand this fact and produce a new version of PUBGM LITE."

This has earned the support of the PUBG Mobile Lite community in India, as his tweet now has close to 800 likes.

In the meantime, the query regarding the toned-down version of Battlegrounds Mobile India has become highly convoluted since the commencement of pre-registration, as the device requirements were revealed in the game's description.

The Google Play Store description for Battlegrounds Mobile India reads the following regarding the minimum requirements:

"BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA recommended system requirements: Android 5.1.1 or above and at least 2 GB RAM memory."

The lower requirements imply that even users with budget Android devices will enjoy the upcoming battle royale title. However, a better mobile phone would be recommended for optimal performance.

Dynamo Gaming recently shared his thoughts regarding the potential Battlegrounds Mobile India. In one of his live streams, he stated that the lite version of the game could be released depending on the player base in the country.

(From timestamp: 32:30 to 33:05)

Players with pre-registration are eligible to claim numerous exciting rewards, including Recon Mask, Recon Outfit, a Celebration Expert Title, and 300 AG upon the game's release.

