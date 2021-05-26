PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version (2021): APK download link for global users 

PUBG Mobile Lite frequently receives updates that improve gameplay by adding new features and fixing bugs.

The PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 update was released last month. Players can download the update on their Android devices using the APK file available on the game’s official website.

Put yourself on "Do Not Disturb" this weekend, because you have enemies to take on in our sick new Winner Pass 24 outfits 🔥😎 Grab your favorite outfit today! ✨ pic.twitter.com/Yjj5MrgLkP — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) May 1, 2021

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from the country are strictly advised not to download the game.

How to download PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version (2021)

Players can follow the steps below to download and install the PUBG Mobile Lite 0.21.0 global version update on Android devices:

Step 1: Players should first visit the official PUBG Mobile Lite website. They can use the link provided below to do so:

PUBG Mobile Lite website: Click here

Players must tap on the "APK Download" button

Step 2: Once on the website, players should click on the “APK Download” option. The download will commence soon.

Before downloading the APK file, players should note that its size is 610 MB. They must, therefore, ensure that they have enough storage space on their device.

Step 3: Players must then locate and install the APK file. However, they should enable the “Install from Unknown Source” option before doing so.

Step 4: After the installation is complete, players can log in to their accounts and enjoy the 0.21.0 version of PUBG Mobile Lite.

If a player faces an error stating that there was a problem parsing the package, they can try to re-download the APK and follow the steps mentioned above again.

Happy New Year! 🎉



We hope 2021 is full of Chicken Dinners as far as the eye can see! pic.twitter.com/fYLdqWs1KN — PUBG Mobile Lite (@PUBGMobileLite) January 5, 2021

