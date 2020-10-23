PUBG Mobile: Loops Esports dominates Day 1 of PMPL Americas Season 2 Grand Finals

Day 1 of the finals of the PMPL Americas Season 2 has concluded with Loops Esports leading the points table. The finals started on 22nd October and will go on till 24th October.

The top 16 squads from South and North America are competing with each other. The top three teams from the Grand Finals of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Americas Season 2 will move to the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) Season Zero.

PMPL Americas Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

PMPL Americas Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

Day 1 of the PMPL Americas Season 2 started with Ace 1 winning the first match on Erangel with seventeen kills. The second game on Miramar saw a victory for The Unnamed, who picked up ten frags.

Cloud9 emerged victorious in the third match on Vikendi with seven eliminations. The fourth game, which took place in Sanhok, was won by Nova Esports, who registered eleven frags.

Execute emerged victorious in the fifth match of Erangel with 12 kills, while Alpha 7 E-Sports won the final match on Erangel with eleven frags.

PMPL 2 Americas Season 2 Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

In the overall points table, Loops leads the points table with 40 kills and 75 points, while Alpha is in the second position with 21 kills and 67 points. Ace 1 rounds off the top three with 35 kills and 65 points.

Top player by damage at the PMPL 2 Americas Season 2

Advertisement

Due to a technical issue, PUBG officials postponed Day 1 of the PMPL Americas Season 2 Grand Finals, which was to be started on 21st October, by a day. They also converted the finals from a four-day to a three-day event with six matches daily.

Also read: PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC 2020): Qualified teams, country slots, and other details announced