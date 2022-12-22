PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2022 Pakistan Finals: Teams, schedule, venue, prize pool, and more

The PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) 2022: Pakistan Grand Finals will commence on December 24. The two-day event will feature 16 teams battling each other in 12 games over a share of the $30,000 prize pool and seats for PMPL: Pakistan Spring 2023.

It is going to be a LAN-based stage and will be played at the Expo Center in Lahore, Pakistan. The winners will receive $10,000 in prize money, while the second and third-placed teams will walk away with $5,000 and $3,000, respectively.

In the Semifinals of the competition, the top nine out of 16 squads qualified for the Grand Finals after three days of action. These teams will be joined by seven other sides from the fall season of PMPL Pakistan 2022.

Qualified teams for PMNC Pakistan 2022 Grand Finals

Here are the 16 finalists for 2022's PUBG Mobile National Championship Pakistan:

1) Team Negatives

2) Hell Raisers

3) The Angry Gamers

4) Pyro Esports

5) Hashtag Esports

6) 69 Esports

7) Road to Glory

8) Myth Esports

9) Galaxy Esports

10) R3D Esports

11) 52 Esports

12) 3x Esports

13) TMW Esports

14) Team Faulty Devils

15) 7EQR x Rage

16) XGenerations

Each match day is scheduled to start at 5 pm PKT, and the contest will also be livestreamed on the YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports Pakistan.

Semifinals performances overview of PMNC Pakistan 2022

Team Negatives dominated the Semifinals and secured pole position on the overall leaderboards. The team secured five Chicken Dinners with a whopping 92 frags. Heading into the Grand Finals, the side will hope to replicate the same performance.

Hell Raisers also performed quite well in the Semifinals, securing the second spot and cruising into the next stage. The team was able to secure four Chicken Dinners during their run, ending up with 199 points, just five short of the squad in pole position. Given their form, the side will be a favorite in the Grand Finals.

Among the other squads, The Angry Gamers and Pyro Esports finished in the third and fourth spots in the overall standings. Both these teams were able to claim a single Chicken Dinner in the Semifinals and had the same number of kills as well. They will be looking forward to showcasing their skills in the upcoming PMNC Grand Finals.

Challenging these nine qualified teams from the Semis will be the squads from PMPL: Pakistan Fall 2022. Seasoned sides like R3D Esports and 52 Esports will be the ones to look out for in the Grand Finals, considering their reputation and performance in previous tournaments. The 2021 PMNC was won by Team Bablu, who went on to qualify for PMPL South Asia Spring 2022.

Poll : 0 votes