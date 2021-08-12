PUBG Mobile Next Star Program 2021: Prize pool, requirements, and more revealed

Tencent, the company behind battle royale PUBG Mobile, has enjoyed continuous success. With 1 billion players, it is also one of the most profitable games. Currently, the game is approaching $2 billion in revenue in 2021 and will surpass that mark within this month.

To promote content creation, PUBG Mobile announced a new program called the New Star Program. The initiative offers prizes and rewards worth over 100 million dollars, making it one of the biggest prize pools in history. The program is available in only a few limited regions, including the Middle East, South Asia, South East Asia and Turkey.

Requirements for PUBG Mobile Next Star Content Creator Program

The person should be an active creator or streamer with over 50,000 fans or followers on platforms such as YouTube, Twitch and TikTok.

Be active on social media and keep a high standard of content

A highly professional, hardworking individual

A passion for gaming and a drive for success

Perks:

1) Special training so that content creators can develop more quickly

2) A competitive compensation package that includes in-game perks

3) Early access to new game versions

4) High level of exposure through official social media accounts, tournaments and events

5) The opportunity to take part in exclusive offline tournaments and compete against professional esports players.

The application will be evaluated internally and the best and most promising content creators will be selected due to the limited number of seats. The minimum age requirement for registration is not mentioned on the official website.

The Next Star Content Creator Program is the official recruitment program of PUBG MOBILE for those who are creative with a knack for producing entertaining content. The program is currently only available in a few regions, but it will soon become available globally.

PUBG Mobile will also provide training, exclusive rewards, in-game outfits, titles and more.

Interested creators can register through the official PUBG Mobile website. Fill out all of the details and make sure they are correct before submitting the application.

