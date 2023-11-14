PUBG Mobile nominated for Best Esports Game at The Game Awards 2023

PUBG Mobile has been nominated in the "Best Esports Game" category at the prestigious The Game Awards 2023. The 10th edition event is scheduled to take place on December 7, 2023, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, USA. The award show encompasses 31 categories, and the ceremony will be hosted by Geoff Keighley (the founder and producer of the TGA).

This is the first time any mobile game has been nominated in this category, which is a significant milestone for PUBG Mobile. League of Legends won the award for three consecutive years until Valorant emerged victorious in 2022. This year, apart from PUBG Mobile, the category has four other nominees, which include two titles from Valve and two from Riot Games.

Best Esports Game nominees at The Game Awards 2023

Nominees for Best Esports Game (Image via The Game Awards)

Here are the Best Esports Game nominees at The Game Awards 2023:

Counter-Strike 2 (Valve) Dota 2 (Valve) League of Legends (Riot Games) PUBG Mobile (Lightspeed &Quantum Studios) Valorant (Riot Games)

Launched in 2018, PUBG Mobile has expanded its presence and influence in the esports arena over the years. It has done so by establishing a comprehensive esports circuit that operates throughout the year, covering nearly every region worldwide.

The title's structured system includes country-level Pro Leagues, leading to Pro League Championships on a regional scale. The pinnacle of competition is reached with the Global Championship, which provides an opportunity for standout teams from various regions to aim for the title of world champion.

In addition to these major tournaments, PUBG Mobile further enriches the esports calendar with events such as the World Invitational, Rivals Cup, and Regional Clash. This diverse range of competitions adds depth and excitement to the game's esports scene.

PUBG Mobile has also been featured in both the Asian Games and the SEA Games, solidifying its presence on the global stage. It's great news for fans that the title has been nominated at The Game Awards this year.

The fourth edition of the PUBG Mobile Global Championship (PMGC) is underway in Malaysia, featuring intense competition among 48 teams during the League Stage. This monumental $3 million event is set to end on December 10, 2023, with the Grand Finale scheduled to take place in Istanbul, Turkey.

Fans have the opportunity to cast their votes for their favorite game through the official website of The Game Awards. They have until December 6, 2023, to do so. The winners will be determined through a combination of the selected jury's decision (accounting for 90% of the vote) and public fan voting (constituting the remaining 10% of the vote).