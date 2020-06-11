PUBG MOBILE: Nonolive Tournament Overall Standings and Prize Pool winners

A look at overall Nonolive standings and prize pool distribution

TSM-Entity make their dominance count; GODL GILL emerges MVP

Gametube FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News

SHARE

Final standings from the Nonolive Invitational PUBG Mobile Tournament (Picture Courtesy: ESPORTS G3AR/YT)

The Nonolive PUBG Mobile tournament, organised by Nonolive broadcast app, was held from 8th June to 10th June, with a total of 20 invited teams juking it out for the $2500 total prize pool. Come the end of the event, it was TSM-Entity who dominated and took home a cool $1200 as the winners purse, thanks to 54 kills and 129 points.

Also read: PMPL Americas Day 4 update

Closely following them in second were UMumba ESports, who had 50 kills and 124 points, while Godlike rounded off the Nonolive podium with a massive 58 kills and 120 points.

Let's take a look at the overall Nonolive standings:

1. TSM-ENTITY - 129 points [54 kills]

2. UMUMBA ESPORTS - 124 points [50 points]

3. GODLIKE - 120 points [58 points]

Advertisement

4. MEGASTARS - 108 points [33 kills]

5. SYNERGE - 96 points [40 kills]

6. VSG CRAWLERS - 90 points [33 kills]

7. MARCOS GAMING - 88 points [37 kills]

8. FNATIC - 85 points [37 kills]

9. CELTZ - 77 points [25 kills]

10. POWER HOUSE- 75 points [19 kills]

11. ELEMENT ESPORTS - 74 points [30 kills]

12. HYDRA OFFICIAL - 73 points [27 kills]

13. MYM OFFICIAL - 69 points [23 kills]

14. 7SEAS - 68 points [29 kills]

15. ORANGE ROCK - 65 points [23 kills]

16. TEAM IND - 62 points [19 kills]

17. TEAM TAMILAS - 60 points [27 kills]

18. ELITE SQUAD - 51 points [17 kills]

19. REVENGE ESPORTS - 48 points [21 kills]

20. 8BIT - 29 points [12 kills]

Also Read: PMPL South Asia Finals 2020 prize pool and format revealed

TOP 5 KILL LEADERS:

Top 5 kills leaders from the Nonolive Invitational (Picture Courtesy: ESPORTS G3AR/YT)

1. GODL GILL - 22 kills [MVP]

2. UME 420op - 19 kills

3. GODL HASTAR - 17 kills

4. MEGA VEXE - 17 kills

5. TSMENT CLUTCHGOD - 16 kills

PRIZE POOL DISTRIBUTION:

Total prize pool at the Nonolive Invitational - $2500

1. Winners - $1200 (TSM ENTITY)

2. Runners-up - $700 (U MUMBA ESPORTS)

3. 2nd Runners-up - $500 (GODLIKE)

4. MVP - $100 (GODL GILL)

Also Read: Soul Sangwan: PMPL 2020 expectations, favourite teammate, Fnatic inspiration and more

Thank you for reading this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates regarding PUBG Mobile.