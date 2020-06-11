PUBG MOBILE: Nonolive Tournament Overall Standings and Prize Pool winners
- A look at overall Nonolive standings and prize pool distribution
- TSM-Entity make their dominance count; GODL GILL emerges MVP
The Nonolive PUBG Mobile tournament, organised by Nonolive broadcast app, was held from 8th June to 10th June, with a total of 20 invited teams juking it out for the $2500 total prize pool. Come the end of the event, it was TSM-Entity who dominated and took home a cool $1200 as the winners purse, thanks to 54 kills and 129 points.
Closely following them in second were UMumba ESports, who had 50 kills and 124 points, while Godlike rounded off the Nonolive podium with a massive 58 kills and 120 points.
Let's take a look at the overall Nonolive standings:
1. TSM-ENTITY - 129 points [54 kills]
2. UMUMBA ESPORTS - 124 points [50 points]
3. GODLIKE - 120 points [58 points]
4. MEGASTARS - 108 points [33 kills]
5. SYNERGE - 96 points [40 kills]
6. VSG CRAWLERS - 90 points [33 kills]
7. MARCOS GAMING - 88 points [37 kills]
8. FNATIC - 85 points [37 kills]
9. CELTZ - 77 points [25 kills]
10. POWER HOUSE- 75 points [19 kills]
11. ELEMENT ESPORTS - 74 points [30 kills]
12. HYDRA OFFICIAL - 73 points [27 kills]
13. MYM OFFICIAL - 69 points [23 kills]
14. 7SEAS - 68 points [29 kills]
15. ORANGE ROCK - 65 points [23 kills]
16. TEAM IND - 62 points [19 kills]
17. TEAM TAMILAS - 60 points [27 kills]
18. ELITE SQUAD - 51 points [17 kills]
19. REVENGE ESPORTS - 48 points [21 kills]
20. 8BIT - 29 points [12 kills]
TOP 5 KILL LEADERS:
1. GODL GILL - 22 kills [MVP]
2. UME 420op - 19 kills
3. GODL HASTAR - 17 kills
4. MEGA VEXE - 17 kills
5. TSMENT CLUTCHGOD - 16 kills
PRIZE POOL DISTRIBUTION:
Total prize pool at the Nonolive Invitational - $2500
1. Winners - $1200 (TSM ENTITY)
2. Runners-up - $700 (U MUMBA ESPORTS)
3. 2nd Runners-up - $500 (GODLIKE)
4. MVP - $100 (GODL GILL)
Thank you for reading this article. Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more updates regarding PUBG Mobile.Published 11 Jun 2020, 12:15 IST