PUBG Mobile: PassionFruit eSports disqualified from PMPL NA Season 2 for violating rules

The second season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League: North America is currently underway. Two weeks of league stages are over, and the third week is in progress. A total of 20 teams (12 invited and eight qualified) are battling it out for 16 grand final spots.

Amidst this, Tencent has disqualified invited team PassionFruit eSports from the tournament for unprofessional behavior. The declaration came through PUBG Mobile social media where they indicated that the disqualification comes under the 6.2.14 rule of the official competition rulebook: Drop Outs and Refusals to Participate.

PUBG MOBILE Esports NA @esportspubgmna Passionfruit Esports will be disqualified from PMPL NA Season 2 due to unprofessional behavior stated under 6.3.14. Drop Outs and Refusals to Participate from the PUBG MOBILE Official Competition Rulebook. PMPL NA Season 2 will continue as planned no team will be replacing them. Passionfruit Esports will be disqualified from PMPL NA Season 2 due to unprofessional behavior stated under 6.3.14. Drop Outs and Refusals to Participate from the PUBG MOBILE Official Competition Rulebook. PMPL NA Season 2 will continue as planned no team will be replacing them. https://t.co/gocMKPkKUE

The rule states:

"If a Team Member or Team registers for, or agrees to participate in, any Official Competition, he or she may not, without the prior written consent of the Tournament Organizer, drop out or refuse to participate in any Tournament Game or other related event held during the applicable Season. An unexcused absence from a Tournament Game after the registration process is complete may result in sanctions, as provided in Section 6.4 (Disciplinary Action and Sanctions)"

PassionFruit eSports had only three players in the first week and did not play at all in the second wweek,which is a clear violation of the rules.

The roster consisted of Fury, Sleepless, Rage, Juancho, and Sixless. Rage and Sixless both dropped out of the lineup, leaving only three players to compete in the event. The PMPL Season 2 league stage will continue with 19 teams.

PUBG Mobile Pro League: North America Season 2 teams

Group A:

1. Ghost Gaming

2. The Illuminati

3. Boring Protocol

4. Ogilvy

Group B:

1. Knights

2. XSET

3. The Hitlist

4. GODSENT

Group C:

1. 19esports

2. Nova Esports NA

3. Mezexis eSports NA

4. Team BTOWN

Group D:

1. The Panthers

2. Yo

3. Wall Street Bets

Group E:

1. Lazarus

2. Syndicate

3. Pro Era

4. Dope Esports LLC

Nova Esports is currently leading the league stage in the overall standings after Week 2. Defending champions Ghost Gaming and Xset are in second and third places respectively. The top-16 teams from the league stages will move to the finals which are scheduled from October 29-31. The top-six teams from the finals will also cement their berth at the PMPL Americas Championship Season 2. The total prize pool for the tournament is $150K and it is streamed on the official YouTube and Twitch channels of PUBG Mobile Esports NA.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee