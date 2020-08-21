PUBG Mobile: PEL 2020 S2 Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the finals of the Peacekeeper Elite Season 2, i.e., the PEL 2020 S2, concluded with Royal Never Give Up (Team RNG) moving up the table to the first position. The tournament started on 20th August and will go on till 23rd August. This event is the biggest official tournament of Game for Peace (the Chinese version of PUBG Mobile), and the top 15 teams are battling for the title and prize pool.

Day 2 of the PEL 2020 S2 started with ACT Gaming winning the first match after nailing four opponents, with LK 74 the MVP for the game with five kills. Team RNG won the second match with 11 frags, while their assaulter, RNG 77H, was the MVP with five kills.

Fan-favorite Nova Xqf won the third match thanks to ten kills, with Nova Xqf Order notching four kills and becoming the MVP for Match 3. The last game of the day was won by Yi Qi Lang with 13 kills, thanks to YQL ChemgC, who claimed eight frags and bagged the MVP award for the game.

RNG 77H bagged the MVP title for the day at the PEL 2020 S2, after notching 13 kills and 2,964 damage points. 4AM 33svan made a comeback in the kills leaderboard with 11 frags.

Royal Never Give up leads with 54 kills and 125 points, after finishing fourth on Day 1 of the PEL 2020 S2. The toppers of the first day, Nova Xqf, slipped one position to be second with 104 points. 4AM also made a comeback and moved up from seventh to the third position.

PEL S1 champions All Gamers had a rough day and slipped from overnight second to eighth. The team managed to garner just five points on Day 2.

PEL S2 DAY 2 concluded with RNG leading the table with 125points. RNG 77H is the MVP of day 2 with 13kills. #PEL #PELs2 #PUBGMOBILE #PUBGM pic.twitter.com/wrZcsCcYdc — Gametube 🇮🇳 (@GametubeI) August 21, 2020

Overall standings after Day 2 of the grand finals of the PEL 2020 S2

1. Royal Never Give Up - 125 points

2. Nova XQF - 104 points

Advertisement

3. Four Angry Men - 95 points

4. Six Two Men - 86 points

5. YiQi Lang - 80 points

6. The Chosen - 65 points

7. LK Gaming - 65 points

8. All Gamers - 62 points

9. ACT - 56 points

10. LGD Gaming - 51 points

11. Qing Jiu Club - 46 points

12. Tianba - 36 points

13. AgFox Gaming - 30 points

14. DKG - 30 points

15. Team Game - 27 points