PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 3 Overall Standings

Day three of the second week of PEL 2021 Season 1 has concluded with DKG leading the points table.

The top five teams from day one and the top 10 teams from day two of the second week fought amongst each other over five matches. Only the points accumulated in the weekly finals will be counted for the overall ranking of the regular season.

The tournament that started on March 11th will conclude on April 18th.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 3 overall standings

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 Day 3 Overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by Team Pai with nine kills. Team Weibo secured second place with eight kills.

The second match, played in Miramar, was clinched by Team SMG with 12 kills, with fan-favourites Nova XQF securing second place with seven kills. The Chosen claimed the third match, played on the rain forest map of Sanhok, with 12 eliminations. It was followed by DKG with nine kills.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 2 day 3 Overall standings

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by STE with seven kills. However, the match table was topped by RNG, who went berserk and accumulated 15 kills. DKG again broke into the top 3 with eight kills.

The fifth and final match was won by Team Weibo with nine kills, followed by Team Pai with four kills. DKG secured third place with seven eliminations.

Advertisement

Top 10 kill leaders from week 2 day 3

At the end of day three of the second week of the PEL 2021 Season 1, DKG is sitting on top of the leaderboard with 36 kills and 72 points, followed by STE with 26 kills and 53 points.

Team Weibo finished third with 50 points. Team Pai finished in the fourth spot with 45 points, while Nova XQF finished in fifth place with 44 points. PMGC League Champions 4 AM finished in seventh place.