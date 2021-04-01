PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 season 1 week 4 day 1 overall standings

The first day of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 concluded with DKG dominating the day. A total of five matches were played over three maps between the fifteen finalist teams from the third week.

The top five teams have qualified for the weekly finals, while the remaining 10 teams have been relegated to the elimination round (tomorrow), where they will meet the bottom five teams from week 3. They will compete over five matches for the ten slots in the weekly finals.

The tournament started on March 11th and will continue until April 18th. Fan-favorites Nova XQF emerged victorious in the previous (third week) finals while TEC and STE claimed the first and second weeks respectively.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 1 Overall standing

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the fourth week of PEL 2021 Season 1 started with Team Game winning on Miramar with 20 points. However, DKG topped the match charts as they claimed 22 points.

PEL 2021 Season 1 week 4 day 1 Overall standings

DKG won the second and third matches, played on Miramar and Sanhok, with 19 and 17 points respectively. ShowTime grabbed 18 points in the second match and 11 in the third match.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by LGD with 18 points. However, DKG topped the table with 21 points, with DKG 86 bagging the MVP title with seven kills.

The fifth and final match was won by JDE with 28 points, followed by Team Game and STE with 21 and 19 points respectively.

Top 5 kill leaders From week 4 day 1

At the end of Week 4 Day 1 of the PEL 2021 Season 1, DKG topped the charts with 34 kills and 79 points, followed by Team Game with 28 kills and 61 points. All Gamers was in the third spot with 26 kills and 58 points.

Along with these three, STE and Show Time also qualified for the weekly finals with 51 and 40 points. Week 3 Champions Nova XQF missed out on qualification, as they secured eighth place with 37 points.