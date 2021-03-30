PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 S1 Week 4 teams, schedule, format, and more

The fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League 2021 Season 1 (PEL 2021 S1) league stages will commence on April 1st. This five-week-long round started on March 11th and will continue until April 11th.

The top 15 teams will qualify for the grand final scheduled from April 15th to April 18th.

Nova XQF were crowned PEL 2021 Se1 Week 3 champions

The third week of the PEL 2021 S1 concluded on March 28th, with fan favorites Nova XQF emerging as weekly champions. The team played aggressively from the first game of the weekly finals and had a healthy lead over other teams at the end of the first day.

They maintained their lead on Day 2 with a scintillating win on Sanhok and clinched the weekly finals title. They were also awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($152,000) in prize money.

STE were PEL 2021 S1 Week 2 champions

Week 2 winners Six Two Eight (STE) showed exemplary performances on Day 2, adding 82 points on the day and finishing the week in third spot.

TEC won the PEL 2021 S1 Week 1 crown

PEL 2021 S1 overall standings after Week 3

Advertisement

PEL 2021 S1 overall standings after Week 3 (based on weekly points system)

STE also leads the overall points table after Week 3 with 49 points, followed by The Chosen and Team Weibo with 43 and 40 points, respectively.

Week 1 winners TEC has slipped to fourth place as they could not qualify for the third week. Nova climbed to fifth place with 28 points (25 of which came from Week 3), while another fan-favorite, Four Angry Men, sits 13th, while DKG is at 14th place.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 4 Day 1 (April 1st, Thursday)

The top 15 teams from week three's finals will battle each other over five matches for the five berths in the Week 4 finals. The remaining ten sides will get relegated to the second day.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 4 Day 1 teams

Nova XQF Da Kun Gaming (DKG) Six Two Eight(STE) Team Pai Royal Never Give Up (RNG) Qing Jiu Club (Q9) Team SMG The Chosen Show Time LGD Gaming JD Esports Team Weibo All Gamers Team Game Tianba

PEL 2021 S1 Week 4 Day 2 (April 2nd, Friday)

Advertisement

The bottom ten teams relegated from Day 1 (Week 4), along with the bottom five teams of Day 2 of Week 3 (4 AM, TEC, ACT, TJB, RSG), will compete for the final ten slots of the weekly finals.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 3 Day 3/Day 4 (April 3rd to April 4th, Saturday and Sunday)

The top 15 qualified teams will battle it out over ten matches spread over two days to decide the Week 4 champions.

Week 4 map schedule of the PEL 2021 S1

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP