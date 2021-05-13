PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 2 day 1 overall standings 

The second week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 commenced today. A total of five matches were played between the top fifteen teams from the previous week of the PEL 2021 Season 2, at the end of which fan-favorites Nova XQF came out on top. Star player Paraboy was the top fragger of the day, with 11 eliminations to his name.

The top five teams move ahead to the weekly finals, while the bottom ten will play the elimination round tomorrow.

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 2 day 1 Overall standing:-

PEL 2021 S2 week 2 day 1 overall standings

Day 1 of the second week of the PEL 2021 Season 2 started with ACT Gaming winning on the desert map of Miramar with three kills. However, Nova XQF topped the points table with 13 kills, with Paraboy, and new addition, Yi, taking four kills each. They were followed by STE with seven frags.

Titan Esports Club won the second match on Miramar with eight kills, and TJB came in 2nd with seven kills. Weibo Mingskr bagged the MVP title with five frags.

LGD Gaming won the third match on Sanhok with eight eliminations. However, Show Time topped the points table with a whopping 14 kills followed by RNG with eight frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was clinched by Team SMG with eleven frags. RNG topped the table with 13 kills, with star player 77H being awarded the MVP title with six frags. They were followed by Nova XQF with eight frags.

The fifth and final match of the day, played once again on Erangel, saw Show Time come out on top with nine eliminations, followed by DKG with eight frags. Q9 RGG claimed the MVP title with five frags.

At the end of the day, the fan-favorite Nova XQF topped the charts with 32 kills and 71 points, followed by RNG with 35 kills and 62 points. Show Time was in third spot with 27 kills and 55 points. Along with these three, Team SMG and Q9 also qualified for the second weekly finals with 44 points each.

Top 5 kill leaders From day 1

PEL S1 2021 League toppers STE also had 44 points, but couldn't make it to the weekly finals as they had fewer kills. PEI Champions Team Weibo secured the ninth position with 34 points, while fan-favorites Four angry Men performed poorly to finish in the last place with just 20 points.