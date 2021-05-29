PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 3 overall standings 

The third day of the fourth week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded today.

The top fifteen teams of the week competed today at the end of which, Show Time ascended to the top of the leaderboard with 38 kills and 73 points. They were followed by Team SMG in second place, with 31 kills and 73 points. RSG finished in third spot with 18 kills and 51 points.

Fan favorites Nova XQF finished in sixth place with 22 kills and 46 points while another fan-favorite Four Angry Man had a horrendous day, finishing in the last spot with 17 frags. SMG Beautiful was the top fragger of the day with 13 eliminations while Nova Order and SMG Remember were the third and fourth-highest fraggers with 12 and 10 frags.

Top 5 kill leaders from PEL week 4 day 3

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 4 Day 3 roundup & details

PEL 2021 Season 2 week 4 day 3 overall standings

The first match, played on Miramar, was won by TJB with 13 frags. LGD secured second place with nine frags, while JDE took six kills in the match.

Show Time emerged victorious in the second match, played on Miramar again, with a whopping 15 kills followed by All Gamers and LGD with nine and three frags respectively.

Show Time again claimed the third match, played on the rainforest map of Sanhok, with nine eliminations. However, Nova XQF topped the points table with 11 kills and their star player, Paraboy, was awarded the MVP title with four frags.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by Team SMG with 10 kills in which their star player, FlowerC, took five frags. Show Time again showed consistent gameplay and took out 10 enemies while Nova XQF took out six enemies.

The fifth and final match of the day was again won by Team SMG with seven kills. They were followed by The Chosen with seven kills. Team Pai took eight kills in the match.

PEL 2021 S2 Weekly Finals 4 Day 4 Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

