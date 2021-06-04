PUBG Mobile PEL 2021 Season 2: Week 5 Day 2 overall standings

The elimination day of the final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 concluded today. The bottom fifteen teams of the week battled it out over five matches for the ten weekly finals qualification berth.

At the end of day 2 of the fifth week, Show Time topped the charts with 31 kills and 73 points, followed by Q9 with 32 kills and 61 points. RNG grabbed third place with 26 kills and 51 points.

Despite winning their final match, fan-favorite 4 AM failed to qualify for the weekly finals and are on the verge of league elimination.

Apart from that, ACT, Team Game, JDE, and Tianba failed to qualify for the weekly finals.

Top 5 players from PEL Week 5 Day 2

RNG 77H was the top fragger of the day with 13 frags, followed by Q9 Yzz with 12 kills.

PEL 2021 Week 5 Day 2: Overall standings

The day started with Show Time winning the first match on Miramar with six kills. However, RNG topped the points table with a whopping 14 frags, where star player 77H alone took seven frags and was awarded the MVP.

Q9 claimed the second match, played on Miramar, with 12 kills. They were followed by Show Time and RNG with seven and four eliminations, respectively.

All Gamers came out on top in the third match played on Sanhok with 10 kills, followed again by Show Time with 10 frags, while TEC took six kills in the third match. AG 15zy took three kills and was awarded the MVP title.

The fourth match, played on Erangel, was won by RSG with 12 kills. Team Weibo and DKG secured second and third place with eight frags each.

Four Angry Men won the fifth and final match with six kills, where Suk alone took four kills. Despite winning the final match, 4 AM failed to qualify by four points. Q9 took eight kills in the match while RNG eliminated six players to the lobby.

Qualified teams for the Week 5 Finals of the PEL 2021 Season 2

1. Nova XQF

2. LGD Gaming

3. TJB

4. Team Weibo

5. Team Pai

6. All Gamers

7. Royal Never Give Up

8. Six Two Eight(STE)

9. Titan Esports Club(TEC)

10. Q9

11. The Chosen

12. DKG

13. Show Time

14. RSG

15. Team SMG

