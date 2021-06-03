PUBG Mobile PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 5: Teams, format, and schedule

The fifth and final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 2 League Stages will commence today, June 3rd.

PEL is the ultimate tournament of Game for Peace (Chinese version of PUBG Mobile). The five-week-long league stages will conclude on June 6th, at the end of which the top 15 top teams will qualify for the finals, which are scheduled from June 10 - 13th.

PEL s2 League stage overall standings after week 4 (based on a weekly points system)

In the overall points table, LGD Gaming is on the pole position with 65 points, followed by fan-favorite Nova XQF with 54 points. Week 3 champion Team SMG sits in third place with 47 points, followed by Week 1 champion TJB.

Another fan favorite, Four Angry Men, has had a below-average tournament so far, and they are lying in 14th place with only nine points.

PEL 2021 Season 2 Teams

PEL 2021 Season 2 Week 5 schedule

Day 1

Day 1, being the qualification day, will be played on June 3rd (Thursday), where five matches will be played between the top 15 teams of Week 4, and the top five teams will advance to the fifth weekly finals. The bottom ten teams will be relegated to the elimination day.

PEL 2021 S2 Week 5 Day 1 team:

Team SMG LGD Nova XQF Six Two Eight (STE) JD Esports DKG Team Pai TJB Show Time ACT Gaming Four Angry Men All Gamers Tianba The Chosen Reagens Gaming (RSG)

Week 5 Day 2

Day 2 (elimination day) will be played on June 4th (Friday). The bottom 10 teams of Day 1 and the bottom five teams from the previous week will face over five matches. Ultimately, ten sides will move for the fifth weekly finals.

Week 5 Day 3 and Day 4

Day 3 and 4 are the weekly finals (played on June 5th and 6th). The top 15 qualified teams of the week will fight over ten matches over two days to crown the weekly champions. The weekly winners will also be awarded one million Yuan ($155k) in prize money.

Week 1 Champion: TJB

Week 2 Champion: Team Weibo

Week 3 Champion: LGD Gaming

Week 4 Champion: Team SMG

PEL 2021 S2 Week 5 Daily Match Schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP

