PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring Split 2021 Finals Bangladesh day 3 overall standing

The third day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Spring Split 2021 Bangladesh Finals concluded with XB Blood Legion broadening the gap in the points table.

Four matches were played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok. 15 teams qualified from the group stage, and one invited team, Inertia Esports, battled to be the standing winner.

After day three, XB Blood Legion emerged as the table toppers with 204 points and 109 kills. Following them in second place is INES with 128 points and 61 kills. KS Axe finished in the third spot with 106 points and 45 kills to cap off the top three for the day.

PMCO Bangladesh finals day 3 overall standings

The day started with the first match played on Erangel. God's Reborn won the match with thirteen kills. Following them in second place was the KS Axe with eight Kills. Inertia Esports took the third spot with six kills.

The second match played on Sanhok was won by XB Blood Legion with eleven kills, where their fragger Dominic bot bagged the MVP title with 6 kills. ERZxTRZ secured second place with six kills in the match.

The third match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by KS Axe with 13 kills. Exentric Infinity secured second place with six kills, followed by INES with eight eliminations.

In the fourth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, XB blood legion went berserk and destroyed the lobby to clinch the match with 21 kills. Following them in second place was INES with 10 kills. The third place went to A1 Esports 1952, who had six kills in their bag.

After completing the third day of the PMCO finals, XB Blood Legion is still dominating the leaderboards. It will be tough for other teams to dethrone them from the top.

The remaining three days will determine the tournament winner and the three teams who will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): South Asia Season 3.