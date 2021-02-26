PUBG Mobile: PMCO Spring split 2021 Nepal Finals day 3 Overall standings

The third day of the finals of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO): Spring Split 2021 Nepal came to an end today. Viewers witnessed an exhilarating day of action today with semi-pro and pro teams bumping heads to gain one upon each other.

At the end of the day, Carnage Esports continued to dominate the points table and maintains their top spot with a whopping 83 kills and 204 points. Far behind them at the second spot was GRxHighVoltage with 48 kills and 114 points. The third spot at the end of the third day was claimed by PN Crew with 53 kills and 108 points.

PMCO Nepal Finals Overall standings after day 3:-

The day kicked off as usual, with the first match being played on Erangel. This match was claimed by PWP Esports with 11 kills to their name. Following them in second place was Carnage Esports, with a total of seven kills. The third place in the round was secured by Ekta Esports with five kills.

The second and the third matches played on Sanhok and Miramar were won by Team Cops, and Carnage Esports with eight and 12 kills to their names respectively.

These two matches helped Carnage Esports extend their lead and maintain their top spot in the overall leaderboards heading into the final match of the day. PN Crew also climbed to the third spot with 96 points to their name.

The fourth and the final match played on Erangel was claimed by GRxHighVoltage with a whooping 14 kills to their name. The second place in the match was claimed by Carnage Esports, who maintained their consistency with five kills. JyanMaara was able to secure third place in this match with six kills.

KILL LEADERS after day 3

With 2 days remaining in the PMCO Finals and Carnage Esports demolishing the competition, the real fight (If nothing goes wrong for Carnage) would be for the second and third spot, with several teams contesting for it. The top three teams from the finals will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia S3 where they will battle the top tier teams from the South Asian belt. A total of 16 teams will take part in the PUBG Mobile Pro League: South Asia S3.

