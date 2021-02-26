PUBG Mobile : PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals day 3 Overall standings

The third day of the PUBG Mobile Club Open(PMCO) Spring Split 2021: Pakistan Finals came to an end this evening. After an exciting day of play filled with action-packed gameplay, Stalwart Flex came out on top with 70 Kills and 143 points. Following them in second place was Team F4 with 66 Kills and 141 points. The third place at the end of the day was secured by Free Style with 45 kills and 118 points.

Earlier during the day, two teams, 247 gaming and Portal Esports, were disqualified from the tournament for violating a set of tournament rules.

PMCO Spring split Pakistan Finals day 3 overall standing:

PMCO Spring split 2021 Pakistan Finals Overall standings after day 3

The day kicked with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by NFPxSky Esports with seven kills to their name. Following them in second place was R3GICIDE with a total of eight frags in the match. The third place in the match was claimed by Team Bablu with five kills.

PMCO Spring split 2021 Finals Overall standings after day 3

The second match of the day played on Sanhok was again won by NFPxSky Esports with a total of 14 kills. Free Style and Team Magnus followed them in second and third place with four and five kills, respectively.

The third match, which was played on Miramar, was won by Free Style with a total of 10 Kills. With decent placements in the earlier match, this Chicken dinner helped Free Style climb up the leaderboards to the 4th spot. Stalwart Flex finished second in this match with 12 kills.

Heading into the final match of the day, Team F4 currently lead the points table with 136 points, but that position was shortlived as Stalwart Flex finished third in the final match with six kills to take the top spot. The final match was won by R3GICIDE with 11 kills while Magnus Esports finished second with five kills.

With two days to go in the PMCO finals, it will be interesting to see which team wins the tournament. With the contest being tight, the top two players will have to show exceptional skill and nerves to win the finals. It will d be intriguing to see if any teams from the bottom come up and finish in the top three, as the three teams will qualify for the PMPL: Season 3 South Asia.