PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta update (Global version): APK download link for worldwide users

The regular updates have been one of the reasons behind the massive success of PUBG Mobile. Developers roll out several iterations of the beta to test the new content and fine-tune upcoming features.

The 1.3 beta was released a few days ago, and the new Karakin map has been one of the big draws for the players. Download it using the APK file from the official website.

This article provides the players with a step-by-step guide to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta.

Disclaimer: PUBG Mobile and PUBG Mobile Lite are banned in India. Hence, users from that country are strictly advised not to download the game.

Downloading PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta using APK file

Download Link: Click here

Players can follow the steps given below to download and install PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta using APK file:

Step 1: The users have to download PUBG Mobile 1.3 beta version from the link provided above.

The file's size is 606 MB, and they have to make sure that there is enough space available on the device before downloading it. Meanwhile, the size of the resource pack depends on the option selected.

Step 2: The players must enable the 'Install from unknown source' option if it hasn't been done already.

Step 3: Next, they have to locate and install the application. Once the application is installed, they can open it and select the preferred resource pack - Low-spec Resource Pack or HD Resource Pack.

Step 4: After the download is complete, tap on the 'guest' option. Users can enjoy testing out the latest features in the beta version.

Since this is a beta, it might have bugs and glitches. Players can report them in-game.

Earlier, players required an invitation code to access the beta, but now the developers have removed this requirement. One will be able to try out the new features without issues. In case there is a parsing error while installing the game, re-download the file again and repeat the same steps as above.

