PUBG Mobile: PMGC 2020 format, groups, and schedule announced

The PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 Season Zero, aka the PMGC 2020, starts on 24th November. The league stage of this tournament will go on for four weeks, ending on 20th December.

PUBG Mobile Esports also announced the format of the tournament in a YouTube video on 8th November. The league stage will happen online due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The format of the PMGC 2020 is almost the same as the PUBG Mobile World League 2020 Season Zero, which took place earlier this year. The difference is that there will be no opening weekend to decide the group seedings, like in the PMWL 2020. Instead, PUBG Mobile has announced the group seedings for the tournament.

Another change announced through the video was the increase in the number of teams from 20 to 24. This was done keeping in mind the online nature of the regional qualifiers and the players' overall performances in them.

16 of these 24 teams will play the finals, and the side with the highest points will be crowned the PMGC 2020 winner.

The PMGC 2020 Season Zero features an overall prize pool of $2,000,000. The league stage carries a prize pool of $769,000, while the league finals takes up the remaining $1,231,000 purse.

PMGC 2020 Season Zero: A look at the three stages

1) Super Weekend Qualification (qualifier round for Super Weekend)

Three groups of eight teams each, based on their group seedings as provided by the organizers.

Matches every Tuesday and Wednesday.

Six games daily, twelve matches each week.

The top 16 from each week of the league stage will book their slots in the Super Weekend for that corresponding week.

Groups for opening weekend of PMGC 2020:

Group A

Aerowolf LIMAX ( Indonesia, SEA)

PW88 KPS ( Thailand, SEA)

Loops Esports (Brazil, Americas)

DRS Gaming (Nepal, SA)

Team GODSENT (Sweden, Europe)

NOVA XQF (China)

ArCRESTART (South Korea)

BLUE BEES (Japan)

Group B

Secret Jin ( Thailand, SEA)

Abrupt Slayers (Nepal, SA)

The Unnamed (Vietnam, Americas)

Klas Digital Athletics (Turkey, Europe)

Four Angry Men (China)

Z3US ESports(Wildcard Finals)

A7 Esports (Brazil, Americas)

Konina Power (CIS)

Group C

RRQ Athena (Thailand, SEA)

Execute Esports (USA, Americas)

Natus Vincere (CIS)

Bigetron RA (Indonesia, SEA)

Futbolist (Turkey, Europe)

Team Secret (Malaysia, SEA)

A1 Esports (Bangladesh, SA)

Invitational Slot

Schedule for Super Weekend Qualification of PMGC 2020:

PMGC 2020 Superweekend Qualification

24th November, Tuesday: League stage Week 1, Day 1

25th November, Wednesday: League stage Week 1, Day 2

1st December, Tuesday: League stage Week 2, Day 1

2nd December, Wednesday: League stage Week 2, Day 2

8th December, Tuesday: League stage Week 3, Day 1

9th December, Wednesday: League stage Week 3, Day 2

15th December, Wednesday: League stage Week 4, Day 1

16th December, Wednesday: League stage Week 4, Day 2

2) Super Weekend

The top 16 teams from the Super Weekend Qualification every week will play the Super Weekends.

Matches to be played for four weeks every Friday, Saturday, and Sunday.

Six games daily, 18 per week.

Super Weekend points table will decide the actual league standings.

Schedule for the Super Weekends

Super Weekend schedule at the PMGC 2020

27th November, Friday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 1

28th November, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 2

29th November, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 1, Day 3

4th December, Friday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 1

5th December, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 2

6th December, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 2, Day 3

11th December, Friday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 1

12th December, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 2

13th December, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 3, Day 3

18th December, Friday: Super Weekend Week 4, Day 1

19th December, Saturday: Super Weekend Week 4, Day 2

20th December, Sunday: Super Weekend Week 4, Day 3

After twelve days of the Super Weekend, cumulative points of teams will decide the top 16 sides that qualify for the finals of the PMGC 2020.

3) League Finals of PMGC 2020

The schedule for the League Finals hasn't been announced yet. It is expected to be advertised on 24th November, the day the league stage starts. The League Finals is rumored to be a LAN affair; however, there hasn't been any reveal regarding this news.

