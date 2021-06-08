PUBG Mobile: PMPL Arabia Grand Finals teams, schedule, and prize pool distribution revealed

The Grand Finals of the first-ever PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia Season 1 (PMPL Arabia) will occur from June 10th to June 12th.

A total of 16 top teams from the region will battle it out for the ultimate trophy and massive prize pool.

Additionally, the top five teams from the finals will secure a berth in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League: EMEA Championship.

The three-week-long league stages concluded on June 5th, with Gunz Esports coming out on top. They dominated the league stages from Day 1 and had a whopping 158-point lead over the second-placed team.

Despite not qualifying for the first super weekend, Galaxy Racer from India finished in 12th place and qualified for the Grand Finals.

It will be interesting to see if Galaxy Racer can bolster their performance in the finals and qualify for the PMPL: EMEA.

Qualified teams for the PMPL Arabia finals

GUNZ Esports Rico Infinity Team Alpha Legends NASR Esports RTG Esports Falcons Esports iKurd Esports Scytes Esports Sudor Esports Yalla Esports RealTiger9 Galaxy Racer Hotline Esports Fate Esports RAAD Esports The Snipers

Arab GSG, Flare Loyal, and Fnatic Zombies are the three teams who couldn't qualify for the finals. Meanwhile, Zombies Esports was disqualified by the officials due to the use of third-party hacks.

Prize pool distribution for the PMPL Arabia finals

The tournament boasts a massive total prize pool of $150,000 ($95,000 for the league stages and $55,000 for the finals)

1st place (Winner): $10000

2nd place(1st Runners-up): $6500

3rd place: $5000

4th place: $4000

5th place: $3,750

6th place: $3500

7th place: $3250

8th place: $3000

9th place: $2750

10th place: $2500

11th place: $2250

12th place: $2000

13th place: $1750

14th place: $1500

15th place: $1250

16th place: $1000

Most Valuable Player: $1000

The finals of the PMPL Arabia will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. The action will begin at 9:30 PM IST.

Edited by Ravi Iyer