PUBG Mobile: PMPL Arabia Grand Finals teams, schedule, and prize pool distribution revealed

The Grand Finals of the first-ever PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia Season 1 (PMPL Arabia) will occur from June 10th to June 12th.
A total of 16 top teams from the region will battle it out for the ultimate trophy and massive prize pool.
Additionally, the top five teams from the finals will secure a berth in the upcoming PUBG Mobile Pro League: EMEA Championship.
The three-week-long league stages concluded on June 5th, with Gunz Esports coming out on top. They dominated the league stages from Day 1 and had a whopping 158-point lead over the second-placed team.
Despite not qualifying for the first super weekend, Galaxy Racer from India finished in 12th place and qualified for the Grand Finals.
It will be interesting to see if Galaxy Racer can bolster their performance in the finals and qualify for the PMPL: EMEA.
Qualified teams for the PMPL Arabia finals
- GUNZ Esports
- Rico Infinity Team
- Alpha Legends
- NASR Esports
- RTG Esports
- Falcons Esports
- iKurd Esports
- Scytes Esports
- Sudor Esports
- Yalla Esports
- RealTiger9
- Galaxy Racer
- Hotline Esports
- Fate Esports
- RAAD Esports
- The Snipers
Arab GSG, Flare Loyal, and Fnatic Zombies are the three teams who couldn't qualify for the finals. Meanwhile, Zombies Esports was disqualified by the officials due to the use of third-party hacks.
Prize pool distribution for the PMPL Arabia finals
The tournament boasts a massive total prize pool of $150,000 ($95,000 for the league stages and $55,000 for the finals)
- 1st place (Winner): $10000
- 2nd place(1st Runners-up): $6500
- 3rd place: $5000
- 4th place: $4000
- 5th place: $3,750
- 6th place: $3500
- 7th place: $3250
- 8th place: $3000
- 9th place: $2750
- 10th place: $2500
- 11th place: $2250
- 12th place: $2000
- 13th place: $1750
- 14th place: $1500
- 15th place: $1250
- 16th place: $1000
- Most Valuable Player: $1000
The finals of the PMPL Arabia will be streamed on the official YouTube channel of PUBG Mobile Esports. The action will begin at 9:30 PM IST.