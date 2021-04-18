PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): North America Season 1 Grand Finals concludes today. This is the first-ever Pro League for the North American region. The top five teams from the finals qualify for the Regional Finals.

At the end of the second day, 19 Esports gained pole position with 64 kills and 147 points. The Pittsburgh Knights followed them in second place with 72 kills and 143 points, while Ghost Gaming is in third place with 59 kills and 124 points. Fan-favorite Lazarus finished in 7th place with 95 points.

PMPL North America Season 1 Grand Finals overall standings after day 2

The first match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by The Unnamed with nine kills. They were followed by Xset and Ghost Gaming with 11 and eight frags, respectively.

PMPL North America Grand Finals Overall standings after day 2

The second match was played on the desert map of Miramar and was won by 19 Esports, who had 12 frags. The Pittsburgh Knights finished behind them with the same number of kills.

Ghost Gaming grabbed the chicken dinner in the third match, played on Sanhok with 10 frags. They were followed by Just Causing Reality and Passion Fruit Esports, with 10 and five kills each.

The Unnamed again emerged victorious in the fourth match on Erangel with 10 frags. They were followed by Pittsburgh Knights and 19 Esports, with 12 and three kills, respectively.

Pittsburgh Knights secured the chicken dinner in the fifth match, with 14 kills to their name. 19 Esports secured second place with nine kills, while Lazarus was third with 11 kills.

The sixth and final match of the day was once again won by Pittsburgh Knights, with 12 frags. Passion Fruit Esports secured second place with seven frags.

With only six matches left, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top. The bottom-ranked would also want to make it into the top five as the top five will qualify for the regional finals.