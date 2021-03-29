PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America super weekend 1 overall standings

The final day of the first super weekend of the PMPL Season 1 North America (PMPL S1 NA) has concluded, with Xset leading the overall table. The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000.

At the end of the first super weekend, Xset has 91 frags and 180 points, followed by Ghost Gaming with 87 kills and 173 points. 19Esports slipped to the third spot with 74 eliminations and 147 points, followed by Nova Esports on 59 kills and 145 points.

Fan-favorite Lazarus slipped three places to finish the week at seventh place.

Top 5 MVPs after Week 1

J7 from Xset bagged the MVP title for the super weekend with an average damage of 419 and an average kill of 2.2.

PMPL S1 NA superweekend one overall standings

PMPL S1 NA super weekend one overall standings (top eight)

The first match of this PUBG Mobile event, 1played on the Erangel map, was won by Passion Fruit Esports with 15 kills. The Hitlist finished second with eight frags, while Mezexis Esports played passively to end third with three eliminations.

PMPL S1 NA super weekend one overall standings (bottom eight)

The Unnamed came out on top in the second match, on Miramar, with seven kills. Nova Esports secured the second spot with six frags, while 19Esports bagged the third place with five eliminations. Xset made an early exit but managed to take out seven enemies.

The Hitlist claimed the third match, on Sanhok, with 11 kills. Xset and Ghost Gaming followed close behind with eight frags each.

The fourth match, on Miramar, was again clinched by The Hitlist with 13 kills. The Unnamed clinched the second position with 12 frags, followed by Passion Fruit Esports with eight eliminations.

The fifth and final match of the day played in Erangel was won by The Panthers with 14 frags. Nova Esports and The Unnamed had podium finishes with 10 and 8 kills, respectively.

