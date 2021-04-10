PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Super Weekend 3 Day 1 overall standings

The first day of the final Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season 1 came to an end today.

After an exciting day's play, fan favorites Ghost Gaming sit at the top of the points table with a total of 235 kills and 487 points.

Nova Esports follow them in second place with 133 kills and 357 points, while XSet occupy third place with 163 kills and 342 points.

PMPL North America Super Weekend 3 Day 1 overall standings

Ghost Gaming clinched the first and second matches, played on Erangel and Miramar, with 14 and 11 kills.

Enigma Fan Club claimed second and fourth place in both matches with 10 and five kills, respectively.

Ghost Gaming registered a hat-trick of chicken dinners and claimed the third match, which was played on Sanhok, with 11 frags. Helping Out Addiction secured third place with 10 kills, while second-placed Lazarus eliminated nine players to the lobby.

XSet emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 12 frags. They were followed by Lazarus and Nova Esports with eight and nine kills, respectively.

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. Enigma Fan Club secured the chicken dinner for this match, with nine kills to their name. The Panthers secured second place with 11 kills, while Pittsburgh Knights finished third with four kills.

With only two days remaining in the league stages, it will be interesting to see whether Helping Out Addiction can make it to the finals.

Meanwhile, Ghost Gaming have cemented their position at the top of the standings with a huge lead, which looks unlikely to be challenged.