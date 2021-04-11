PUBG Mobile: PMPL North America Super Weekend 3 Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the final Super Weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) North America Season 1 concluded today with Ghost Gaming extending their overall lead.

At the end of the day, fan favorites Ghost Gaming sit at the top of the points table with 271 kills and 632 points.

Nova Esports follow them in second place with 156 kills and 404 points, while XSet is in third place with 182 kills and 383 points. Another fan favorite, Lazarus, is sitting in fifth place with 338 points.

PMPL North America Super Weekend 3 Day 2 overall standings

PMPL North America Season 1 super weekend overall standings after week 3 day 2

The first match of the second day of the third super weekend, played on a classic map of Erangel, was claimed by LevelX with 12 eliminations.

They were followed by Ghost Gaming and Nova Esports with eight and five frags, respectively.

Lazarus emerged victorious in the second match with seven frags. It was played on the desert map of Miramar. However, Ghost Gaming topped the match charts with 12 frags. The Unnamed claimed 10 frags.

Xset grabbed the chicken dinners and claimed the third match, played on Sanhok, with five frags. The Panthers played aggressively to eliminate 10 players to lobby. Ghost Gaming played freely to claim nine frags.

Enigma Fan Club emerged victorious in the fourth match on Miramar with 15 frags. They were followed by The Unnamed and Lazarus with five and nine kills, respectively.

What a match to end off Day 2 of Super Weekend 3 as #Dior will get themselves their first chicken dinner in the SW!



📺 https://t.co/rgegn5Y4Lg

📺 https://t.co/YT3MB7axIR

📺 https://t.co/6ZZyscpgr1 pic.twitter.com/UJIZq8NLJw — PUBG MOBILE Esports (@EsportsPUBGM) April 11, 2021

The fifth and final match of the day was again played on Erangel. Dior Esports secured the chicken dinner for this match, with eight kills to their name. The Unnamed secured second place with eight kills, while Enigma Fan Club grabbed 11 kills.

With only one day remaining in the league stages, it will be interesting to see whether Helping Out Addiction, and We support Farmers can qualify for the finals. Aphelion and Pro Era have already been eliminated from the tournament.