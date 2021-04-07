PUBG Mobile: PMPL S1 NA Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

The third and final week of the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL S1 NA) Season 1 North America started today.

The league stage is played in two phases: weekdays and super weekends. It will go on till April 11th, while the finals will be held over three days, i.e., April 16th to April 18th. The first season of the PMPL NA boasts a massive prize pool of 150k USD.

PMPL S1 NA Week 3 Day 1 overall standings

PMPL S1 NA Week 3 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first match, played in Sanhok, was won by LevelX with eight eliminations. Dior Esports followed in second place with seven frags, while Just Causing Reality finished in third place with five kills.

PMPL S1 NA Week 3 Day 1 overall standings (next eight)

The Unnamed claimed the second match in Erangel with ten eliminations, followed by Pittsburgh Knights and Xset, with 11 and six frags, respectively.

PMPL S1 NA Week 3 Day 1 overall standings (last four)

Passion Fruit Esports clinched the third match in this PUBG Mobile event, again played in Sanhok, with nine eliminations, followed by The Unnamed and Helping Quit Addiction, with seven and four kills.

The fourth match, on Erangel, saw Lazarus reign supreme with eight frags. The Panthers claimed the second spot in the points table with 12 frags. Mezexis Esports NA came third, managing six kill points.

Nova Esports notched the fifth and final match of the day with six frags. However, Pittsburgh Knights topped the points table with 16 frags. Lazarus secured the third spot with five frags.

At the end of Day 1 of the third week of the PMPL S1 NA, Pittsburgh Knights lead the overall points table with 38 kills and 58 points. Helping Quit Addiction sit in second place with 13 kill points and 49 points, while The Unnamed is in third place with 20 kill points and 48 points.

Fan-favorites Lazarus and Ghost Gaming are at sixth and eighth places, respectively, with 47 and 30 points.

