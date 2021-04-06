PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 3 day 1 overall standings

The third and final week of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 League stage for the South Asian region commenced today. The league stages of the Pro League started on March 23rd, and it is set to conclude on April 11th. The top 16 teams will qualify for the finals that are scheduled for April 15th-18th.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 week 3 day 1: Overall standings

PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 3 day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Zeus Esports with a whopping 17 kills, where Godless alone picked up eight frags. They were followed by Carnage Esports with eight kills. XB Blood Legion secured third place with six frags.

PMPL Season 3 South Asia week 3 day 1 overall standings

Skylight Gaming clinched the second match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok with only two frags. However, Zeus Esports topped the points table with 13 frags, where Godless once again showed his aggressive gameplay to bag 5 frags.

The third match, played once again on Erangel, was claimed by Trained to Kill with 11 kills. Stalwart Flex came second with eight eliminations. Zeus Esports continued their aggressive gameplay with nine kills.

The fourth match was won by Stalwart Flex with 11 frags, followed by Carnage and 7Sea Esports with eight and six frags respectively.

The fifth and final match was again claimed by Skylight Gaming with 11 kills, followed by Zeus Esports with eight frags. DRS Gaming got eliminated early, but managed to claim seven frags.

At the end of week 3 day 1, Zeus Esports from the Wildcard Region leads the points table with 52 kills and 90 points, followed by Stalwart Flex with 32 kills and 66 points. Skylight Gaming is in third place with 57 points.

Advertisement

Top 5 kill leaders

1. Zeus Icy - 88 kills

2. Zeus Godless - 76 kills

3. Zeus Zyoll - 74 kills

4. CNE Snipeyt - 69 kills

5. HV Assasin - 69 kills