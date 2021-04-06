PUBG Mobile: PEL 2021 Season 1 Week 5 teams, format, and schedule

The fifth and final week of the Peacekeeper Elite League (PEL) 2021 Season 1 league stages will commence on April 8th. The league stage started on March 11th and will conclude on April 11th.

The fourth week of the PEL 2021 S1 concluded on April 4th, with LGD Gaming emerging as weekly champions. The team took a lead on the first day and maintained that lead on the second day thanks to ChengC and Suki.

The two were responsible for eliminating 44 enemies to the lobby. They were also awarded 1,000,000 Yuan ($152,000) in prize money.

Week 1 winners Titan Esports Club showed consistent performances in the weekly finals, finishing the week in second spot. Fan-favorites Nova XQF finished in eighth place.

PEL 2021 S1 League stage overall standings after Week 4

PEL 2021 Season 1 League Stage overall standings after week 4(based on weekly Point System)

TEC leads the overall points table after Week 4 with 51 points, followed by The Chosen and STE with 51 and 50 points.

Fan-favorite Nova XQF has slipped to sixth place while another fan-favorite Four Angry Men is now in the danger zone, sitting in 16th place.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 5 Schedule:

Day 1 (April 8th, Thursday): The top fifteen teams from week four will battle it out on qualification day for the five berths in the Week 4 finals. The remaining 10 sides will get relegated to the second day.

PEL 2021 S1 Week 5 Day 1 team

Nova XQF Da Kun Gaming (DKG) Six Two Eight(STE) TEC Royal Never Give Up (RNG) Qing Jiu Club (Q9) Team SMG The Chosen Show Time LGD Gaming TJB Team Weibo All Gamers Team Game Tianba

Day 2 (April 9th, Friday):

The bottom 10 teams relegated from Day 1 along with the bottom five teams from Day 2 of Week 4 (4 AM, JDE, ACT, Team Pai, RSG) will compete for the final 10 slots of the weekly finals.

Day 3/Day 4 (April 10th to April 11th, Saturday and Sunday):

The top 15 qualified teams of the week will compete over 10 matches spread over two days to decide the weekly champions.

Only the points accumulated in the weekly finals will be counted in the overall league standings.

The top fifteen teams from the league stage will qualify for the grand final scheduled from April 15th to April 18th.

Week 5 map schedule:

Miramar: FPP

Miramar: FPP

Sanhok: FPP

Erangel: FPP

Erangel: FPP