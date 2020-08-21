PUBG Mobile: PMPL S2 MY/SG Day 2 overall standings

The second day of Pubg Mobile Pro League Malaysia and Singapore Season 2 (PMPL S2 MY SG ) concluded with Team Resurgence Malaysia topping the points table on Day 2. The group stages are scheduled until 13th September.

The finals of the PMPL S2 MY/SG are scheduled from 25th September to 27th September, where the top 16 teams will battle to win the large prize pool and move on to the PMPL SEA Finals. The PMPL S2 MY/SG features a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD.

Day 2 started with Group B and C battling it out and the event started with Sanhok, in which Marlino in South took a eight kill chicken dinner. They gained 46 points on Day 2 and finished the day in the 5th position.

Team No Recoil won the second match of Erangel with 16 kills, they gathered 31 points in this match but only managed to gather 9 points in 3 other matches, which put them in 6th position with 40 points.

Team Tara Assasino won the third match of Miramar with 893 damage and 6 kills. They finished 3rd with three top 5 finishes.

The last match of Vikendi was won by Resurgence Malaysia with 2468 damage and 12 kills. They topped the points table with 62 points and took 31 kills in 4 matches.Although Geek Fam didn't take any chicken dinner they finished strongly on Day 2 with 51 points.

PMPL S2 MY/SG Day 3 schedule : 14:00 ist onwards

Group C vs Group A

Match 1: Miramar

Match 2: Erangel

Match 3: Vikendi

Match 4: Sanhok

The new points system for PMPL S2 MY/SG

The developers of PUBG Mobile have announced a tweak to the points table. The changes are applicable starting with the ongoing PMPL Season 2.