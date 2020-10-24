PUBG Mobile: PMPL SEA Season 2 Grand Finals Day 2 overall standings

Day 2 of the PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals concluded after an exciting day filled with twists and turns. Aerowolf Limax continued its domination to lead the points table at the end of the day with 45 kills and 137 points. Following the team closely was Secret Jin with 56 kills and 114 points and Team Secret with 41 kills and 101 points.

The finals of the PUBG Mobile South East Asia Season 2 finals started on 23rd October and will go on until 25th October.

The top four teams will qualify for the PUBG Mobile Global Championship 2020 (PMGC 2020) Season Zero. BTR RA has already been invited to the PMGC 2020.

PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals Day 2 schedule

The day started with two fun Solo King matches. Draxx from Yoodo Gank stood first on the Solo King leaderboard and won $4000. 1sec from Yangon Gladiators and Steve from Aura Esports came second and third to win $2500 and $1000, respectively.

PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals overall standings after Day 2

PMPL SEA Finals Season 2 overall standings after Day 2 (top eight)

Secret Jin claimed the first and second matches of the day, both on Erangel, with fourteen and twelve kills, respectively.

PMPL SEA Finals Season 2 overall standings after Day 2 (bottom eight)

The third and fourth matches, played on Miramar and Sanhok, were claimed by Yoodo Gank and Box Gaming with 13 and eight kills each.

The fifth and final game of the day, played on Vikendi, saw Secret Jin again claim the win with fifteen kills and end the day with one of the dominating performances seen from a side at the PMPL SEA Season 2 Finals.