PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia Day 1 overall standings

The first-ever season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia (PMPL Season 1 Arabia) commenced today.

A total of 20 teams divided into five groups will battle it out in the three-week-long league stage. This round will conclude on June 5th, and the top 16 teams will qualify for the Grand Finals. The PMPL Season 1 Arabia follows the same format as the PUBG Mobile World League, i.e., weekdays and superweekends.

At the end of the first day, Nasr Esports leads the overall points table with 25 kills and 60 points, followed by Zombies Esports with 32 kills and 52 points. Galaxy Racer (GXR) is sitting in tenth place with 16 kills and 30 points.

Zombies Saleh was the MVP of the day with an average damage of 890 and average kills of 4.5.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Day 1 overall standings

The first day started with Gunz Esports winning the match on the classic map of Erangel with seven kills. However, RTG Esports topped the points table with 14 frags. Falcon Esports secured third place with nine eliminations, while GXR was eliminated at ninth place with one kill.

Scytes claimed the second match on the desert map of Miramar with seven frags, followed by Nasr Esports with ten kills. GXR was eliminated early with no eliminations.

Rico Infinity Team emerged victorious in the third match with eight kills. Galaxy Racer secured second place with ten eliminations, followed by Zombies Esports with 11 frags.

The fourth match played on Miramar was won by Alpha Legends with 11 kills, followed by Zombies Esports and Sudor Esports with 12 and 10 frags, respectively. GXR secured seventh place thanks to five eliminations.

Nasr Esports clinched the fifth and final match with ten kills. Rico Infinity secured second place, while Sudor Esports was eliminated early but still managed to grab seven frags.

With one day left for the first weekday, it will be interesting to see which 16 teams make it to the first superweekend.