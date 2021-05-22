PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 1 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the first super weekend of PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia's Season 1 came to an end today. After an exciting day of play, Falcon Esports stood at the top of the points table with 137 points and 58 kills. Following them, in second place, was Gunz Esports with 127 points and 59 kills. The third place at the end of the was secured by Rico Infinity with 117 kills and 56 points.

Day 2 Map results

Earlier during the week, the Top 16 teams qualified for the super-weekend.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 1 day 2:

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 1 overall standings after day 2

The second day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was claimed by Zombies Esports who played exceptionally well and secured a whooping 17 kills. RTG Esports finished second in this match with seven kills to their name, followed by Hotline Esports at the third place with a single frag.

The second and third matches of the day was played on Miramar and Sanhok respectively. The chicken dinner in these matches was secured by Rico Infinity and Zombies Esports with 11 and 12 kills to their respective names.

The fourth match of the day was played on the map of Miramar and again won by Rico Infinity with 13 kills. Sudor Esports and iKurd eSports finished second and third in this match with five and seven kills to their name respectively.

A series of consistent performances in these three matches helped Rico Infinity climb their way up the overall leaderboard.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by Gunz Esports with 12 kills to their name. iKurd Esports and Falcon Esports finished second and third in this match, securing a total of five and seven kills to their names.

With just a single day left in the first super-weekend, teams will be looking to make the most out of it and gain as many points as they can.