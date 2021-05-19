PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia Day 2 overall standings

The second day of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 Arabia concluded today. The first-ever PMPL for the Arabian region boasts a massive prize pool of $150,000 USD. It follows the format of Weekdays and Superweekends.

At the end of the second day, Nasr Esports leads the overall points table with 57 kills and 120 points, followed by Yalla Esports with 31 kills and 77 points. The top 16 teams have qualified for the first super weekend.

Unfortunately, Galaxy Racer didn't qualify for the first super weekend.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Weekdays 1 overall standings

The day started with Fanatic Zombies winning the first match on the desert map of Miramar with seven kills. Raad secured second place while Flare Loyal Team secured third place with nine and 10 eliminations respectively. GXR was eliminated in the early rotation in the twelfth place with only two kills.

Ikurd Esports claimed the second match on the classic map of Erangel with five frags, followed by Hotline Esports and Yalla Esports with eight and five kills. GXR was eliminated early yet again, as they were sandwiched between two teams.

Yalla Esports emerged victorious in the third match again played on Miramar with seven kills. Sudor Esports secured second place with seven eliminations, followed by Scytes with eight frags. Galaxy Racer once again disappointed and were eliminated early with just one kill.

The fourth match of the day was won by Arab GSG with nine kills followed by Nasr Esports and Flare Loyal team with 11 and nine kills respectively. Galaxy Racer displayed poor gameplay and was once again eliminated early.

The fifth and final match was won by Nasr Esports with 14 kills. Alpha Legends secured second place with five kills.

Qualified teams for the first superweekend:-

1. Nasr Esports

2. Yalla Esports

3. Scytes

4. RTG Esports

5. Zombies Esports

6. Guyz Esports

7. Raad

8. Rcd Infinity

9. Sudor Esports

10. Alpha Esports

11. Falcon Esports

12. Arab Gsg

13. Real Tiger9

14. Hotline Esports

15. Flare Loyal

16. Ikurd Esports

