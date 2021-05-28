PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 2 day 1 overall standings 

The second super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 1 Arabia has kicked off. The top 16 teams of the week will compete in over 15 matches spread over three days. Only the points accumulated in the Super Weekends will be counted in the overall league standings.

PMPL Season 1 super weekend 2 day 1 map results

At the end of Super weekend 2 Day 1, Gunz Esports lead the overall leaderboard with 269 points and 119 kills. Following it in second place was Zombies Esports with 226 points and 132 kills.

Falcons Esports managed to hold on to its third place despite not qualifying for the second super weekend. The team has a total of 196 points with 81 kills.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 2 Day 1 overall standing

The third day of the second week started with Galaxy Racer obliterating the lobby and winning the first match on Erangel with a whopping 18 kills, where MJ took seven while Ultron took five frags. They were followed by Nasr Esports and Alpha Legends with nine eliminations each

Zombies Esports claimed the second match of the day, played on the desert map of Miramar, with a whopping 17 kills. They also eliminated Galaxy Racer in the last position in a 4v4 battle. RTG Esports came in second place with 12 frags.

Gunz Esports won the third match on Sanhok with 11 kills, followed by Hotline Esports with six eliminations. Fnatic Zombies secured third place with 10 frags in the game, while Galaxy Racer took 9th spot with three frags.

The fourth match played on Miramar was claimed by Gunz Esports with 15 kills. They were followed by Scytes with eight frags, while Real Tiger9 played passively to claim second placement rank. Galaxy Racer secured fifth place with two frags.

The fifth and final match of the day was won by Gunz Esports. The team completed a hat-trick of wins for the day by securing the final match with 14 kills. Galaxy Racer Esports also performed quite well in this match, adding 12 kills to its name. RTG Esports finished third in this match with three kills.

With two days to go in the second, super-weekend teams at the top of the leaderboards will try to widen the gap between them and the other teams. Teams at the bottom will also be trying their best to make it up the leaderboard.