PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 3 day 1 overall standings 

The first day of the third and final super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL): Arabia Season 1 2021 League Stage came to an end today after an exhilarating day of action. With the League Stage nearing its end, the qualified 16 teams are fighting hard for spots in the finals of the event.

At the end of the day, Gunz Esports led the overall standings with a whopping 408 points and 181 kills. Following them in second place was Rico Infinity Team with 299 points and 161 kills. The third place at the end of the day was secured by RTG Esports, who had 289 points and 124 kills.

Fan favorites Galaxy Racer had an average day, gaining only 13 points in the day.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia Super weekend 3 day 1:

PMPL Season 1 Arabia overall standings super weekend 3 day 1

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by ARAB GSG, who bagged five kills. Following them in second place in this match were RealTiger9, who secured 13 kills and gained the most points in the match. FalconsEsports finished third in this match with six kills.

The second and third matches of the day, played on maps Miramar and Sanhok, were won by Gunz Esports and NASR Esports with nine and 14 kills to their respective names.

The fourth match of the day was played on Miramar again. The chicken dinner in this match was claimed by Rico Infinity Team with a whopping 15 kills to their name. NASR Esports followed them in second place with 10 kills, while RTG Esports finished third, adding five kills to their tally.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by RAAD Esports with two kills. GUNZ Esports secured second place in this match with 10 eliminations. RTG Esports finished third with seven kills.

With two days and 10 matches to go in the final super weekend, teams at the bottom of the table will be looking to secure maximum points and increase their chances of qualifying for the finals of the event.

