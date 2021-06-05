PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 3 day 2 overall standings 

The second day of the third super weekend of the PUBG Mobile Pro League Arabia (PMPL) 2021 League Stage came to an end after an exciting day of battle royale action.

After 6 intense matches, in which 16 qualified teams fought tooth and nail, Gunz Esports continued to top the overall standings with 471 points and 213 kills. Following them in second place was Rico Infinity Team with 352 points and 187 kills. The third place at the end of the day was secured by Alpha Legends with 334 points and 181 kills.

Fan-favorite team Galaxy Racer performed decently today, securing 49 points and taking their overall points tally to 203 points.

PMPL Season 1 Arabia super weekend 3 day 2:-

PMPL Season 1 Arabia overall standings after super weekend 3 day 2

The day started with the first match being played on Erangel. The chicken dinner in this match was secured by TheSnipers with 11 kills. Following them in second place was RAAD Esports with four kills. GUNZ Esports finished third in this match, adding eight kills to their tally.

The second and third matches of the day, played on maps Miramar and Sanhok, were won by FATE Esports and iKurd Esports with 15 and 18 kills to their respective names.

The fourth match of the day was played on Miramar and was won by RealTiger9 with 14 kills. Galaxy Racer finished second in this match but was only able to secure a single frag. The team rotated early into the center of the circle and held down a compound for most of the match. FATE Esports ended up in third place in this match with four kills to their name.

The fifth and final match of the day, played on Erangel, was won by GUNZ Esports. The team secured a whopping 16 kills, dominating the lobby in the process. ARAB GSG finished behind them in second place with a single frag. The third place in this match went to Alpha Legends, as the team secured 13 kills during the game.

