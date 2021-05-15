PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 CIS Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

The Grand Finals of the first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League CISS (PMPL CIS) has commenced. This stage features 16 top teams of the region battling it out for the ultimate title and $150,000 prize pool. The first day of the tournament concluded today, with league stage champions Alliance in a commanding position.

A total of 18 matches will be played in the finals spread over three days, and the top 3 teams, along with Natus Vincere, will proceed to the PUBG Mobile Pro League: EMEA.

PMPL Season 1 CIS Grand Finals Day 1 overall standings

The PMPL Season 1 CIS Finals Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first three matches played on Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok were won by Alliance. The league stage champions dominated the day with three back-to-back Chicken Dinners.

Thanks to the huge 48 placement points, they are currently leading the points table with 81 points, including their 33 kill points.

PMPL Season 1 CIS Finals Day 1 Overall standings (bottom eight)

However, their arch-nemesis, Natus Vincere (Navi), follows them closely in second place in the overall standings. Navi relies more on kill points rather than placement points.

They went on beast mode in the second match of Miramar and obliterated everyone in the lobby, recording 23 kills in the game. The side has 42 kill points and 78 points.

The fourth match, played again on Erangel, was won by KDV Esports with a whopping 18 frags. The team managed to make a comeback after continuously underperforming in the first three matches. The team is placed in the third spot with 72 points in total, with 38 kills.

The fifth match of the day, played on Miramar, was won by Virtus Pro with just six frags. They rely more on placement points rather than frag points. They finished the day in seventh on the overall points table, with 18 kills and 51 points to their name.

Team Unique, who topped the fourth match with 12 kills, finished the day in fourth place with 29 kills and 70 points.

Top 5 MVPs after the PMPL Season 1 CIS Finals Day 1

The sixth and final match of the day was claimed by Team 1218 with just five frags. The win helped them close the day in fifth place with 34 frags and 67 points.

With the PMPL Season 1 CIS points table so stacked up, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top in the next two days.