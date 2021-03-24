PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 1 North America Day 1 overall standings

The first season of the PUBG Mobile Pro League North America (PMPL NA) kicked off today. The league stages will go on for three weeks, till April 11th, while the finals will be for three days, i.e., April 16th to April 18th.

This PUBG Mobile tournament follows the same format as the PUBG Mobile World League, with 20 teams battling over the first two days of the week to qualify for the Superweekend.

The first season of the PMPL NA boasts a massive prize pool of 150k USD.

PMPL North America Season 1 Day 1 standings

PMPL North America Season 1 Day 1 overall standings (top eight)

The first match played in Erangel was won by Helping Quit Addiction with eight eliminations. Pro Era followed them in second place with ten frags, while The Unnamed finished in third place with seven frags.

PMPL North America Season 1 Day 1 overall standings (bottom eight)

Passionate Fruit Esports won the second match in Miramar. However, Nova Esports topped the points table as they took 12 kills. Mezexis Esports NA made an early exit but managed to take out six enemies.

PMPL North America Season 1 Day 1 overall standings (last four)

Syndicate won the third match, again played in Erangel, with eight eliminations, followed by LevelX and Hitlist with nine kills each. Lazarus was ousted early; still, they managed to clinch ten kills in the match.

The fourth match, on Miramar, was won by Nova Esports with nine kills. However, Ghost Gaming claimed pole position with 14 frags.

The fifth and final match of the PMPL NA was claimed by Mezexis Esports NA with seven frags. The Unnamed came back strongly to secure second place with nine kills.

At the end of Day 1, Nova Esports leads the overall points table with 32 kills and 68 points. Star player Xifan bagged the MVP title for the day with 2562 damage and 14 kills.

Syndicate sits in second place with 53 points, while Mezexis Esports NA is in third place with 52 points. Fan favorites Lazarus and Ghost Gaming are in fifth and eighth places, respectively.