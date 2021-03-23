PUBG Mobile: PMPL Season 3 South Asia day 1 overall standings

The PUBG Mobile Pro League (PMPL) Season 3 for the South Asian region commenced today. The Pro League is the ultimate tournament in the region and boasts a massive prize pool of 150,000 USD. The three-week-long league stages will conclude on April 11th, while the final is scheduled for April 15th-18th.

The format of the Pro League is the same as the World League, with 20 teams divided into five groups of four teams each. For the first two days, they will fight for super weekend qualification. The top 16 will qualify for the super weekend, where they will compete over three days. Only the points accumulated in the Super Weekend will be counted in the overall points table.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 Day 1 Standing:-

PMPL South Asia Season 3 day 1 overall standings

The first match, played on the classic map of Erangel, was won by Trained to Kill with 11 kills, followed by High Voltage with 9 kills. DRS Gaming secured third place with 13 points.

PMPL South Asia Season 3 day 1 Overall standings

INES clinched the second match played on the rainforest map of Sanhok with four frags. High Voltage again secured second place with 5 kills, while 7Sea Esports secured the third spot with six points.

The third match, again played in Erangel, was claimed by PN Crew with fourteen kills. Deadeyes Guys came second with 8 eliminations.

The fourth match was won by PMCO Wildcard SA Champion team SEAL Esports with seven frags. Team F4 claimed the second spot with 7 frags, followed by Deadeyes Guys with 8 eliminations.

The fifth and final match, played again on Erangel, was claimed by Skylight Gaming with a whopping 15 kills, followed by 7Sea Esports with 5 frags.

Top 10 kill leaders from day 1

At the end of Day 1, Skylight Gaming, who has played all five matches, is leading the points table with 29 kills and 52 points, followed by Trained to Kill(played four) with 17 kills and 43 points. SEAL Esports are at third place with 37 points.